Police appeal after girl approached

Police are seeking witnesses after a girl was reportedly approached by a man in a pick-up vehicle in Stonehaven.

The incident happened around 4pm on Monday on the A957 Slug Road between William Mackie Road and East Glebe.

Police say the girl was offered a lift in the red pick-up but kept walking.

Sgt Mark Conner said: “At this time there is nothing to suggest that anything untoward has happened, however we want to trace the man who was driving the vehicle to rule this out.

“It was raining at this time on Monday and the girl was walking under an umbrella.

“It could have been that the man was genuinely trying to help but we are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“If you were the driver we would urge you to come forward. We also ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and say anything which might help us with our enquiries to contact us on 101 using reference number 2553 of October 1.”