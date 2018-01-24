Police investigate man’s death following Stonehaven incident

A man has died and another was taken to hospital following an incident at a house in Stonehaven.

Emergency services were called to a property in the town’s Dunnottar Avenue around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Police said that the body of a 32-year-old man was found inside.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A second man, aged 35, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident and inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident were continuing.