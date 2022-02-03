Consultation underway to gather views of care experienced children and young people in Aberdeenshire

Councillor Gillian Owen

The programme provides age-appropriate surveys to children and young people asking about their wellbeing and their experience of being in the care of the local authority.

The results will highlight what is working well – the area’s ‘bright spots’ – and where things need to improve to best support children and young people who are looked after.

The surveys have been designed by children and young people, and the findings can be compared to other datasets across the UK.

This will complement existing performance monitoring and will help services to focus change where children and young people say it is needed.

All children and young people taking part have been assigned a ‘trusted adult’, available to help them complete the survey, who is not their current social worker or carer.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, Cllr Gillian Owen (pictured) said: “I am very much looking forward to seeing the outcomes of the Bright Spots Project and how we will continue to shape care for children and young people in ways that will make a real difference.”