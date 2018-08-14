MSP given tour of leading Mearns business

Local MSP Mairi Gougeon recently visited Macphie, a leading independent food ingredients manufacturer in her Angus North and Mearns constituency.

In a fascinating tour of the Glenbervie plant that took in energy efficiency projects, food production and cakes Mairi was able to see the working methods of a busy factory whilst learning about the business, its history and future plans.

She said: “It’s great to see a business working hard to innovate whilst retaining their local roots. I was fascinated at the processes involved in the factory and was especially impressed by their ongoing commitment to local good causes and their employee trust model.

“They have strong environmental credentials too with their biomass boiler, wind turbines and as a Certified B Corporation they have gone the extra mile to prove their corporate social responsibilities.

“It was great to hear the passion from chairman Alistair Macphie about his future plans and how his business has worked hard to make a positive impact in the local area with their charitable donations. Last year the company donated over £20,000 to good causes. If people wish to make an application for support details can be found at http://www.macphie.com/about-us/ ”