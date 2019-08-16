Poppyscotland’s ‘Bud’ hits the road to tell the poppy’s story

An 18-tonne interactive learning space, designed to highlight the importance of remembrance and the heritage of the poppy, is making its way around the country.

Poppyscotland’s ‘Bud’ – a truck that transforms into a contemporary exhibition – will travel to schools and community spaces over the next four years.

Bud has been developed to allow the public to gain a deeper understanding of remembrance and the poppy’s role in modern Scottish society as a symbol of unity and hope.

Poppyscotland chief executive Mark Bibbey said: “Bud will play an important role in exploring the history of remembrance, through the eyes of veterans and ex-service men and women. It will be an absolute privilege to travel the length and breadth of the country, welcoming everyone on board to explore the space for themselves.”

More than 50,000 Scots are expected to engage with Bud during the campaign.

To book Bud or to access the learning resources, visit Poppy Bud