Promoting positive mental health

A local mental health charity as been awarded £14,274 by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

Stonehaven-based Pillar Kincardine was granted the tremendous sum from SSEN’s Resilient Communities Fund.

It will help the charity develop personal resilience and create wellness plans for its members.

The small, independently-funded voluntary organisation supports people in and around Kincardine and Mearns who are coping with serious emotional, social or mental health difficulties.

SSEN’s Resilient Communities Fund looks to protect the welfare of vulnerable community members through enhancing their resilience and improving community participation and effectiveness, with grants of up to £20,000 available for community groups located in SSEN’s electricity distribution network area in the north of Scotland.

A delighted Moira Hurry, service manager at Pillar Kincardine, said: “The timing of this initiative was perfect as we were in the midst of a difficult winter.

“We experienced a couple of storms in quick succession, including the notorious ‘Beast from the East’ weather front. Pillar was able to help members consider ways to keep safe and cope with issues before they became a reality such as road closures, cancellations of appointments, difficulties fulfilling prescriptions and having adequate provisions at home.

“This has been especially important as a number of our members in particularly rural areas found themselves snowed in for up to three days.

“In preparation, we were able to meet with various groups of members, arrange talks and presentations from emergency and flood protection services and issue provisions along with emergency contact numbers and help individuals complete personal emergency support plans.

“Not only has SSEN funding helped Pillar to continue supporting people who are looking to improve their mental health and wellbeing, it has increased the range and type of support we can offer and strengthens our ongoing work around building resilient communities.”

Shona Horn of SSEN, said: “We are delighted to be able to support organisations like Pillar Kincardine with grants from our Resilient Communities Fund.”

Pillar Kincardine is open to all those looking to improve their mental health - to find out more about its services, visit www.pillarkincardine.co.uk