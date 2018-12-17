Provost visits delivery office

Aberdeenshire Provost, Bill Howatson, recently paid a visit to Stonehaven Delivery Office.

Provost Howatson visited the local depot to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on early Season’s Greetings to its dedicated, hardworking staff.

He was shown around the office by delivery office manager Keith Allan and was introduced to the postmen and women, who will be pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in Aberdeenshire in the busy Christmas period.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s businest period as millions of people shop online for gifts as well as sending Christmas cards and parcels.

Royal Mail also plays a key role in e-commerce for many businesses sending goods to customers throughout Christmas shopping season.

Provost Howatson said: “There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first-class Christmas all over the country. It was great to meet the team at Stonehaven and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they will go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Mr Allan added: “Our postmen and women will be working extremely hard to deliver parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Aberdeenshire. We are grateful that Provost Howatson visited the office to support the team.”