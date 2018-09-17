Rebecca’s charity boost

A young Inverbervie girl has undertaken a series of running challenges in aid of the Stroke Association.

Rebecca Watt, 12, has completing Run Balmoral 2k, Baker Hughes 1.5k, the Dundee Kiltwalk and Portlethen’s womens’ race, where she was second in the family mile.

She has taken part in all the events with her mum Andrea.

Rebecca said: “I have really enjoyed taking part in all the events with my favourite being the Dundee Kiltwalk.

“Even though it was wet at the start and end, I loved the walk and all the pitstops.

“We took eight hours and had lots of laughs along the way. We raised over £600.”

Angie Macleod, the Stroke Association’s communications manager said: “ We are delighted with Rebecca’s achievements. Her efforts show just how determined she is to make a difference to the lives of stroke survivors.”