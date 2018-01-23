RNLI appeals for fundraisers in Stonehaven

The RNLI’s branch in Stonehaven is seeking volunteer fundraisers.

The charity has a network of local fundraising teams across the country who organise a wide range of activities and events which last year gathered £14 million to save lives at sea.

Each team is supported by a community fundraising manager, although the range and frequency of fundraising events is

determined by the team members themselves.

An RNLI spokesperson said this week: “This is a great opportunity to really make a difference by raising vital funds for our volunteer crew members and lifeguards.

“RNLI volunteers are people who, unpaid and of their own free will, contribute their time, energy and skills to support the purposes of the RNLI.

“Volunteers may perform a variety of tasks and duties, under direction and guidance, using their skills, knowledge and time to help the RNLI best achieve its objectives.

“We respect and honour our volunteers by building trust and understanding.”

The Stonehaven fundraising branch of the RNLI celebrated its landmark 60th anniversary a year ago.

Members have raised funds over the years through various events which have included gala days, gala dinners and fairs.

If you would like more information about a volunteering role, contact the branch by email at stonehaven@rnli.org.uk