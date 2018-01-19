Road closure for bypass work

A short section of the B979 Netherley Road is due to be closed over the weekend, as part of AWPR work.

It affects the new A90 southbound slip road and the Mains of Ury junction, and the road is expected to be shut from around 8pm tonight until 6am on Monday.

The same work were rescheduled fom last weekend.

It relates to the realignment of the A90 northbound slip roads and allows the carrying out of surfacing as construction continues of the roundabout which will form part of the new Stonehaven junction.

Diversions will be signposted.