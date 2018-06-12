Rocks and rolls in Stonehaven

A rock and roll event with a difference has taken place in Stonehaven.

Mental health charity Pillar Kincardine, in association with Dunnottar Primary School, hosted their family friendly get-together in St Bridget’s Hall during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The local community was invited along to enjoy P3/4 and P4 classes giving a recital of poems they had written during recent Writing for Wellbeing workshops, facilitated at the school by Pillar volunteers.

There were rock painting workshops, which gave participants the chance to get involved with Pillar Kincardine’s Inspiration Rocks event, which ran across the area throughout Mental Health Awareness week.

Pillar members, local schoolchildren, and other members of the community, painted rocks with a wide range of designs and inspirational messages which were hidden around Kincardine and Mearns for people to find and either keep or give to someone they thought might like to receive them.

Rolls, donated by the Co-op, were served alongside homemade soups made by Pillar volunteers and desserts donated by Molly’s restaurant in Stonehaven.

After lunch, junior pupils at Mackie Academy delighted everyone with a rendition of both instrumental and vocal performances.

Fiona Beeley, principal teacher pupil support and attainment, Ury House, said “It was great to be involved in a community event and good for the pupils’ self-esteem.”