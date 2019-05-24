Scouts do their bit for the environment

Local Scouts have taken part in a successful litter pick at Stonehaven beach.

The 1st Stonehaven Air Scout Troop set out on a mission to achieve the environmental conservation activity badge.

As part of the badge, they are asked to participate in an activity that improves local conservation.

Given that Stonehaven is a popular seaside town, the decision was made to carry out a beach litter pick.

A total of 17 Scouts took part in the clear-up on Monday evening and gathered together seven full bags of rubbish.

Assistant Scout leader Sam Campbell said: “Myself and the other leaders were very happy with the attitude and enthusiasm of the Scouts.

“They all seemed to understand the importance of what we were doing.

“We had discussed prior to beginning how Stonehaven was entering its busy tourist season and how the coastline is at the heart of that.

“The Scouts worked well together, covering a lot of the exposed beach, thanks to the low tide.”

Mr Campbell added that all the Scouts, who took part on Monday night, will achieve the activity badge for their efforts.