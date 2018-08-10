Search and rescue dog is on Twitter

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dog now has his own social media account.

Springer spaniel Diesel is on Twitter so people can keep track of his exploits at home and abroad.

The dog is a vital member of the SFRS Urban Search and Rescue’s (USAR) National Response and is deployed anywhere across Scotland with handler Gary Carroll, a crew manager based at Portlethen.

The pair are also part of a specialised UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team which can be mobilised across the world at short notice.

They assisted at the devastating Nepal earthquake which claimed the lives of thousands of people and injured countless others.

SFRS officials say it is vital that Diesel – who can travel by helicopter to carry out search and rescue missions across Scotland or abroad - is kitted out with protective equipment.

“Doggles” help to shield his eyes from dust and debris thrown up by landing and hovering aircraft while special “booties” protect his paws from rubble and glass as he searches collapsed buildings.

Gary said: “We are a single service providing an unrestricted response to emergencies occurring anywhere in Scotland - and beyond - if requested to assist.

“Diesel and I have worked together for many years in some of the most challenging environments, and there is no doubt whatsoever that he is integral to that response.”

He added: “We have an incredible bond and he is a very special wee dog – and to the point where we think he really does deserve his own dedicated online account.

“It will provide everyone with a real insight into not only how he is trained and his serious capability but also how he likes to spend some down time playing ball.”

Deputy chief officer Iain Bushell said: “It is clear that Diesel is held in the very highest regard not only by ourselves but by the Scottish public - he is indeed a very good boy.”