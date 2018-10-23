Shire castle ‘appears’ in new Ghost Trail

Aberdeenshire is included in a new Ghost Trail created by Scotland’s tourism agency.

From ghostly graveyards to creepy castles there are plenty of places spirits may lurk in the shadows and visitors now have a handy map to get ghost hunting.

It has been compiled by VisitScotland and one of the locations is Crathes Castle.

The Deeside visitor attraction boasts The Green Lady - the spirit of a servant said to haunt the castle.

With Halloween approaching, myth, legend, landscape and history have combined to create this spooky route.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: “Scotland is THE place to be at Halloween with our atmospheric landscape, creepy castles, haunted historic houses, superstitions and bloody history. This time of year brings a huge tourism potential.

“But ghosts are not just for Halloween – spirits are said to haunt these locations year-round so it is important for us to extend these festivities from one night only and capitalise on the public’s fascination with things that go bump in the night.”

The macabre map can be found at www.visitscotland.com/ghosttrail.