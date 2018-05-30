Shire team shortlisted in social services awards

The team at Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s shared lives scheme is celebrating after reaching the finals of this year’s Scottish Social Services Awards.

It has been shortlisted in the ‘Living the Codes’ category, which recognises and rewards services that bring the Scottish Social Services Council’s (SSSC) codes of practice to life to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

The prestigious awards are due to take place in Edinburgh on Wednesday, June 6.

The Shared Lives Scheme uses the SSSC codes of practice to match people who have a disability with someone who shares their interests and values to create a supportive mutual partnership.

The SSSA judges praised the Aberdeenshire scheme, noting the application stood out because of the creative way that it delivers its services as a particular reason for the nomination.

Sue Mahony, team manager, said: “This nomination reflects the hard work and commitment to the scheme from everyone involved.

“It is fantastic to be shortlisted for the second year in a row.”

Introduced just last year, the Scottish Social Services Awards aim to cut across boundaries, celebrate excellence and bring one of the country’s largest sectors together.

This year’s competition has attracted more than 100 applications from across the country, representing a diverse mix of social services that have made a positive difference to people’s lives.