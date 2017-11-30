Snow causes disruption

Heavy snow showers are causing major disruption in the North-east.
Several schools have been closed, with many others partially shut, and there was a spate of minor accidents in the icy conditions.
Long delays were reported on the A90 between Peterhead and Aberdeen and in the Stonehaven area.
Traffic was building up on all approaches to the city in the rush hour as prolonged snow led to difficult driving conditions for commuters.
Almost Done!
Registering with Kincardineshire Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.