Snow warning for North-east

Police have issued a weather alert for the North-east.

They’re warning drivers that snow and ice will affect Aberdeenshire from 6pm tonight.

Aberdeen City and Moray are also included in the update.

These areas are expected to experience sleet and snow showers, some heavy and prolonged with deteriorating conditions overnight with significant drifting on high routes, such as the A93.

Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie, area commander for road policing in the North area, said: “The current challenging conditions continue, with the north of the country facing poor driving conditions over the next day or so.

“While there is likely to be an easing of conditions towards the end of the week, during Friday night and Saturday morning a band of rain and sleet will move east across Scotland giving a spell of snow over upland areas.

“Conditions will be poor with snow for a time on higher parts such as A9, with winds also freshening. Later on Saturday the rain and hill snow will turn more showery.

“If you are travelling on the roads you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours. Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.”