Stay safe to bring in the New Year

Police are encouraging people to stay safe and enjoy the North-east’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Additional patrols will be out across the area to support organised and community events.

Live music and fireworks in Aberdeen city centre, the Stonehaven fireballs and Gig at the Brig in Ellon are among a host of New Year activities taking place.

Inspector Kenny McGeough, event commander for policing Aberdeen’s Hogmanay celebrations, said: “Bringing in the New Year is a time of celebration for people to enjoy with their friends and family. It can also be an extremely busy time for the emergency services.

“We remind people that attending an organised event or fireworks display is the safest way to celebrate Hogmanay.

“Aberdeen City Council supported by Police Scotland have been planning the Hogmanay event for some time with many other partners to ensure people can attend the events and enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

“There will be increased police presence and any disorder will be dealt with appropriately. We want people to enjoy themselves but in a safe and responsible manner. Know your limits, stick with your friends, look after each other and your belongings. Don’t leave your valuables or your drinks unattended.”

He added: “If you are planning to go out or attend an outdoor celebration for part or all of the evening, ensure you are dressed for the weather which is expected to be very cold and make sure you know how you will get home safely.

“Don’t forget that if you have been drinking you may still be over the limit the next day so if you are planning to travel arrange transport ahead so you can avoid driving.

“Patrols are in place to tackle the small minority of reckless road users who continue to break the law but also to remind the general public that drink or drug driving is never worth the risk.”