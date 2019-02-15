Stonehaven air cadets are recruiting

Local air cadets are launching a recruitment drive later this month.

1297 (Stonehaven) Squadron is hosting an open night on Thursday, February 28, for teenagers in S1 upwards.

They are invited along with their parents to squadron headquarters at Beachgate Lane from 7.30-9pm to see the cadets in action.

A spokesperson said: “We have 20 cadets who all attend regularly.

“Most of our cadets are Mackie Academy pupils and we also have cadets who come from as far south as Laurencekirk and as far north as Cults.

“We meet two nights a week Monday and Thursday from 7-9.30pm.

“Most weekends we are doing something, whether that’s just us as a squadron or as part of the North East Scotland wing.

“Activities include sports shooting and qualification courses such as leadership, radio and communications.”

The local squadron has a proud record of winning awards.

In 2018 it was awarded third best squadron out of 18 and between all of the cadets in 1297 Stonehaven there were more than 200 badges handed out.

These ranged from leadership, first aid to shooting.

The squadron spokesperson added: “Everyone single one of our cadets gets something different out of it.

“We have cadets interested in all different aspects of the corps, whether that’s the great opportunity to go flying, gliding, shooting, ski-ing or even just being with a friend.

“They know they come to cadets and they have friends and they feel like someone is always there for them.

“Cadets is like an extended family.”

Also in 2018, the squadron had two cadets go on to become commercial pilots and two others join the RAF - one as an engineer and the other as a flight operations officer.