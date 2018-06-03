Stonehaven and coastal area set to feature in property series

A television production company is on the look-out for people who want to locate to Stonehaven and the surrounding coast.

Fantasy Homes by the Sea is starting a new series on UKTV.

Production company Hattrick is set to feature the Mearns coast as a location.

Assistant prodcuer Lucy Weston said: “We are looking for people to take part in the programme - anyone who is thinking of selling their home and relocating to a property on the UK coast, and would like some help with their property search.

“We are certainly looking to feature Stonehaven and the surrounding area as a possible location by the sea.”

Anyone wanting to take part can email fantasyhomescontributors@hattrick.com