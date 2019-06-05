Stonehaven beach basks in success

Stonehaven is among this year’s winners of the Keep Scotland Beautiful Beach Award.

The accolade from the environmental charity recognises high standards of beach management by communities, local authorities and land owners across Scotland.

The award has become a national benchmark for quality, celebrating clean and well managed sands.

This year’s covers 61 beaches from 11 regions from Shetland to the Borders.

Stonehaven is among eight in Aberdeenshire on the winners’ list.

Fife retains its title as the region with the most awards - 14.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee, Councillor Peter Argyle, said: “These eight magnificent beaches continually receive awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful and rightly so, as our teams work hard all year round to keep them clean and safe for visitors.

“We all recognise how lucky we are to have such amazing natural spaces on our doorstep and how that can contribute to the local economy, so we are delighted to receive this renewed recognition for our efforts.”