Stonehaven church bell to ring for first time in 50 years

A church bell in Stonehaven will ring out for the first time in around half a century as part of the town’s Remembrance events.

The bell at St James in Arbuthnott Street has been restored and will be ready for Remembrance Sunday.

It was sent to a specialist bellfounder, Taylor’s of Loughborough, and thoroughly examined.

Repairs have been undertaken using both modern techniques and the experts’ six centuries of experience of bell founding.

They identified the bell as having been made originally in 1788 by Chapman and Mears of Whitechapel, London.

It will be rung during the Remembrance service at the time when six cadets will be reading out the 207 local names of those who died in war.

The bell will be heard again at 12.30pm, to coincide with the national act of Remembrance and Thanksgiving

It comes as preparations are made for events in Stonehaven, as centenary commemorations to mark the end of World War 1 draw to a close.

This Sunday (November 4), St James Church will open a display of war prose and poetry and there will be a “fall” of poppies in the church.

The exhibition will be open from 2pm on Sunday through to 4pm on Saturday, November 17.

The town’s Remembrance Day parade and service will be at 10.45am on Sunday, November 11, with the service at St James.

The guest preacher will be Bishop Andrew Swift.