Stonehaven defibrillator vandalised again

Vandals who targeted life-saving equipment yet again in Stonehaven have been strongly criticised by police and community leaders.

The defibrillator in Market Square was damaged over the weekend and police are appealing for information to help catch the culprits.

It is understood the incident happened between 3.30pm on Friday, November 23, and Sunday, November 25 at 10.30am.

Stonehaven and District Community Council chair Raymond Christie told the Leader: “The vandalism to the defibrillator in the Market Square is the second time this has happened in three months. This mindless destruction can cost lives.

“We intend to start a fund-raising campaign to provide CCTV for coverage of this defibrillator.”

Mr Christie thanked fellow community councillor Jim Stephen for arranging to get the equipment up and running again quickly.

Police have also condemned the vandalism.

PC Marc Camus, who is leading inquiries, said: “If the defibrillator unit had been accessed to help someone and give life-saving assistance I could understand accidental damage. Yet there have been no emergency calls relating to any medical condition that would require access, therefore I can only assume that this is yet another incident of vandalism. The incidents are now so repetitive that Perspex is now being used as opposed to glass to reduce the costs. This is wholly unacceptable and I urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1471 of November 25, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.

Alternatively, ask for PC Camus at Stonehaven Police Station, Dunnottar Avenue.

The Market Square defibrillator is one of four in the town.