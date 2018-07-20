Stonehaven netball coach calls it a day

A stalwart of the Stonehaven netball scene has decided to bow out.

Pam McFadden has ended eight years as coach at Dunnottar Primary School.

She was given a fond send-off from the school at a presentation before the summer break.

Pam, 53, who lives in Stonehaven, began helping out with netball at the school when daughter Iona was in P3.

She has been involved in local netball activities for the best part of 35 years.

Over the years, Pam has been player, assistant coach and umpire with Cowie Ladies team and Cowie Juniors.

But she says now is the time to call it a day.

Pam told the Leader: “I started playing when I was 18.

“My chum had seen a poster somewhere and we went along to training with Royals Netball Club at the time.

“There was only a handful of teams in the Aberdeen District Netball Association league then.”

The procurement manager with an oil-related company admits she will miss coaching.

She said: “It’s been quite a commitment but I’ve loved every minute of it and will miss it during the season.

“It was a hard decision to make but I just needed a bit of time for my family.

“I had been at netball for five days out of seven most weeks during the season and it is a lot.”

Iona, now 16, an S5 pupil at Mackie Academy, will be taking over netball coaching at Dunnottar after the summer holidays.

The teenager plays for the Cowie team and her mum will be going along to see her matches.

Pam is a clarsach player and was until last year the honorary secretary of the North-east branch of the Clarsach Society.

She also rejoined Newtonhill Pipe Band eighteen months ago after a gap of more than 20 years.

So it looks as though she will still have plenty to occupy her time.