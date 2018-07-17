Stoney Loons gear up to take part in Ride London 100

A group of Stonehaven friends will be taking part in Ride London 100 in aid of Epilepsy Research UK.

“Stoney Loons” Jonathan Cohen, Scott Gauld, Gregor Stewart, Stuart Byers, Mads Troldborg, Mark Hadfield and John MacLean are part of Team ERUK.

They have decided to take on the challenge because, in 1995, Scott’s father experienced a seizure in his sleep and was rushed to hospital where it transpired he had been living with epilepsy for some time.

Last year, Scott tackled the Ride London 100 under the blistering July sun and completed the event despite buckling a wheel and needing to buy a new one half way round. His efforts raised £2972.50 for Epilepsy Research.

This time there is a whole team of Stoney Loons, and friends, taking part in the major festival of cycling, which takes place on July 28-29.