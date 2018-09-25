STRIVE cash boost for Doddie fund

A charity ball held in Aberdeen on Saturday looks set to help raise more than £75,000 for rugby legend Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease (MND) foundation.

Featuring Scotland and Edinburgh RFC player Grant Gilchrist and organised by a group of Stonehaven residents under the banner ‘STRIVE’, the event was attended by more than 240 people to generate funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The ball was the third and final event in STRIVE’s fundraising campaign and followed a five-day, 700-mile cycle in August and an eight-team rugby tournament which took place in Stonehaven earlier this month.

Doddie set up his foundation after being diagnosed with MND in 2017 to raise funds for research into the causes, while making grants to individuals suffering from it to enable them to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

He has been following STRIVE’s effort from the outset and has been impressed with the extent of its fundraising efforts.

Doddie said: “The level of funds already raised by the STRIVE team is incredible and it looks like even more will be added as a result of the ball.

“I know how much effort goes into organising one event, never mind three, and I’d like to take the opportunity to congratulate everyone involved for what they have achieved to date.

“All the monies raised will go to help fund research into MND, which will hopefully one day result in a cure.”

STRIVE founder Willie Tulloch said: “We set out to raise £75,000 this year for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and we are well on track to do so.

“Doddie Weir is such an inspirational character and has demonstrated great bravery and courage since his diagnosis last year.

“MND is a horrible disease and we hope our contribution to his charity will help make a difference to those people who are suffering from it.”