Students put on a top show

Students from The Song Shop in Montrose, including 11 cast members from Inverbervie, are this week presenting a double bill of “Alice in Wonderland” and “Songs to Make You Smile.”

They had been put the finishing touches to the show over the previous week.

In act I, pupils from P1 to S1 are presenting Disney’s version of the popular Lewis Carroll tale.

The young cast has risen to the challenge to bring the Wonderland characters to life with many taking on principal roles for the first time.

With members drawn from Laurencekirk, St Cyrus, Inverbervie, Montrose, Arbroath and Brechin, the young performers are hoping for the support of the community over the four-night run, which began on Tuesday.

The second act, presented by older students and adult singers of the Song Shop, is the popular “Songs to Make You Smile.”

Song Shop founder Fraser McGlynn said: “We chose Alice in Wonderland as our next show to encourage and nurture the talented youngsters that are coming through our ranks.

“They never cease to amaze us with their ability and enthusiasm.

“Our teenagers are also producing performances of the highest quality. I hope that they get the audiences they richly deserve.”

People of all ages are guaranteed a night of great entertainment.

The show runs until tomorrow (Friday) in Montrose Town Hall. Tickets from £8- £14 are available from Henry Hogg Newsagents in the town.