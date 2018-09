A tree planting ceremony led by Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson will be held later this month in Inverbervie to remember those lost to suicide.

It will take place at 1.30pm at Voyage of Life, Community Garden, King Street, on Saturday, September 22.

The ceremony is a public event and the organisation ChooseLife is welcoming all those who want to participate.

The event is part of Suicide Prevention Week and is one of several taking place in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.