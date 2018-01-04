Thai’s new life in Stoney

A dog destined for the meat trade in Thailand is now enjoying life as a therapy pet in Stonehaven.

Thai, believed to be a Tibertan-terrier cross, was rescued by David Neill, a support worker with the charity Cornerstone.

The dog was brought to safety by police who raided the premises of a gang and spent three years in a rescue centre in Thailand before being taken to live in Stonehaven with David and his family.

Cornerstone provides services for people with disabilities and other support needs.

David spotted eight-year-old Thai’s potential due to his gentle nature.

David said: “I just had a feeling that a particular person I support would benefit from working with Thai and when we tried it, it was a success.

“Thai now comes to work with me every day to visit other people I support.”