Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on A90

Three people have died following a crash involving a bus and two cars on the A90 near Stonehaven. Four people were injured in the collision at Glenbervie around 4.30pm.

Police say their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The incident involved two cars, a red Renault Megane and a silver Ford B Max, and a Megabus coach.

None of the passengers was hurt but the driver sustained minor injuries.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “This has been a challenging incident for the emergency services to deal with and my thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this.

“I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to the police contacts officers on 101 using reference number 2576 of March 12.”

The road is expected to remain closed for some time to allow crash investigation to take place.

Chief Inspector Mackie added: “This is likely to be a complex inquiry that will take some time and I am grateful to the public for their patience while this is carried out.”