Tickets on sale for Midsummer beer festival

Tickets for the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven, one of the biggest events of its kind in Scotland, go on sale from today (Thursday).

Organisers of the three-day celebration of brewing, food and music expect a rush from beer fans eager to secure their place at the hugely-popular event from Thursday, June 28, to Saturday, June 30.

Happening organiser Robert Lindsay said: “People have been clamouring to find out when tickets for 2018 are going on sale so we expect demand for all three days to be quite busy.

“Also, we are releasing a limited number of our much-sought after weekend passes for this year’s Happening – when they are gone, they are gone.”

The event, which takes place in a purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park, will feature more than 120 different beers, handpicked from breweries the length and breadth of the UK, as well as further afield, including Belgium, Germany and the US.

Robert explained: “You won’t find a wider range and selection of beers in one place anywhere else in Scotland this summer.

“We’ve been hard at work to bring back old favourites and discover new beers for visitors to discover and enjoy.”

The Happening isn’t just about the beers. It also has an al fresco food court with street food from award-winning producers, as well as a rich musical programme featuring the cream of North-east talent.

The event also offers a hugely-popular cycling Sportive, on the Saturday, with three different runs ranging from 52 miles to 100 miles.

Robert said: “We opened entries for the Sportive last month and tickets have been flying out the door. That’s why we are anticipating a blizzard of interest with general ticket sales from today.

“This is our fourth Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven and we are constantly refining and improving the event, adding new touches to delight beer fans.

“All the volunteers involved take great pride in the fantastic, friendly and vibrant atmosphere of the Happening, which last year saw a record-breaking 5,000 people come through the entrance of the marquee.

“As in previous years, the money we raise will go to local charities – last year we were able to disburse £27,500 to good causes.

“That’s all thanks to the people who come along and support the Happening.”

To buy tickets and find out more about the event, go to www.msbh.co.uk