Top awards for apprentices

At the North East Scotland College Construction Crafts and Plumbing ceremony.

Portlethen apprentices Nico Tortolano and Craig Mitchell were rewarded.

Nico was named the top trainee at Stage 2. He was also presented with the Scottish Decorators Federation Craft Award. Craig was top student in Advanced Craft Painting and Decorating.

He also received the James Dunbar Award and SDF Advanced Craft Trophy.