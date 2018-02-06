Top brass as Lucy wins title

A young Mearns musician has won a top brass band award.

Lucy Crabb was crowned Scottish intermediate solo champion at an event held in Livingston at the weekend.

The tenor horn player was taking part in the Scottish Brass Band Association Solo and Ensembles finals.

Lucy, 13, is a pupil of Mearns Academy and member of Brechin City Band.

To compete in the finals, she qualified in the top four of the regional competition, which attracted players from all over the North-east to Forfar two weeks ago.

The competition at the weekend brought together a high-quality group of musicians from all over Scotland, who then contested the prestigious title of Scottish champion.

The intermediate class (for 13-16 years of age) meant Lucy was competing against older and more experienced players.

Dad Euan said: “It has always been a dream of Lucy’s to compete with the best in Scotland and the finals competition was an opportunity to do just that.

“The adjudicator Bryan Alan said that he was looking for players who got the basics of playing right and who gave style and character to their performance.”

Lucy managed to show all of these skills in her flawless performance of Weber’s Last Waltz.

She is now preparing for the Arbroath festival in March where, once again, she will be competing against some of the best players in the Angus area.