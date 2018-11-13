Top honour for ‘lucky’ local store

The Scotmid store in Laurencekirk has been crowned Community Heroes at the recent Scottish Grocers’ Federation awards – capping an incredible six months of big wins at the convenience retailer.

In July, regular customer Fred Higgins bought a ‘Lucky Dip’ Lotto ticket from the kiosk and ended up landing a phenomenal £58 million jackpot.

Then at the start of October, local good cause group Laurencekirk Memorial Park earned the most votes in Scotmid’s Community Connect initiative – providing the charity with funding of £15,000 in order to revitalise facilities.

Now the popular outlet, which stages regular fundraising events for charity, has earned nationwide recognition for the role it plays at the heart of the community.

Stewart Smith, who has managed the Laurencekirk store for five years, said: “It truly has been an amazing year for our store with the Lotto win, our local group winning the Community Connect award and now winning the SGF award.

“Are we the luckiest store in Scotland? I honestly don’t know, but it is unbelievable that so many incredibly positive things have happened here over the past six months.

“It is brilliant to receive the award; that recognition is not just for the store, but for the entire local community – everybody has played their part and it has been a team effort,” he added.

The Scottish Grocers Federation (SGF) is the national trade association for the convenience industry in Scotland and is currently celebrating its centenary.

The SGF wanted to use this historic landmark to celebrate and reward the immense contribution convenience retailers make to communities across Scotland.