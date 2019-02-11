Top marks for dental trainee Alexandra

A Stonehaven student has scored the highest in Scotland in a dental assessment.

Alexandra Purvis achieved 90% in her professional development award (PDA) in nursing.

She is employed as a trainee by Dr Kenny Jones, owner of Arduthie Dental Practice in Stonehaven.

An Aberdeen Dental Education Centre (ADEC) student, Alexandra undertook the final written assessment paper last December.

All students who attended ADEC passed their last examination.

Students are employed as trainee dental nurses and the majority work in general practices.

They must undertake mandatory training towards achieving their professional qualification.

On successful completion, dental nurses are eligible to register with the General Dental Council to practice as a nurse.

Alexandra said: “It was a fantastic surprise to hear that I had gained the highest mark in Scotland when the results came out.

“Studying the SVQ and PDA in dental nursing was the ideal way for me to return to work following a career break to bring up my family.

“It enabled me to work part-time, while studying to gain a professional qualification.”

She thanked Dr Jones and the Stonehaven team and tutors at ADEC for their encouragement and support through the course.

Dr Jones said: “I know the amount of work my trainee nurses have put into their studies over the last two years is considerable and to pass the PDA in dental nursing exam is a great achievement.

“I am very proud of all my staff and the quality of care that they bring to the practice in their own way.

“We, in turn, are all delighted that Alexandra managed to attain the highest mark in Scotland.”