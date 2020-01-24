A90 roadworks for drainage improvements

A section of the A90 southbound carriageway at Finavon is set to benefit from £120,000 worth of drainage improvements starting this Sunday.

The project is scheduled to get underway from 7.30pm and is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday (February 1).

A 24-hour single lane closure and a 50mph speed limit will be in place on the southbound carriageway throughout the project.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative said: “The £120,000 project will upgrade the drainage in this area with the replacement of the filter drain, helping to improve the drainage system and improve ease of maintenance in future.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams work to carry out these essential works on this stretch of the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website.”