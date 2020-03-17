A92 improvements between Newtonhill and Portlethen

A new road safety project is under way on the A92 between Newtonhill and Portlethen.

The £285,000 scheme will involve improvements to the safety barriers in the central reserve.

The improvements began on Monday and are scheduled to take up to five weeks to complete.

A series of northbound and southbound single lane closures will be in place throughout the project.

To help minimise disruption, the lane closures will be phased to reduce the overall length of carriageway required to be closed.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “Safety is a top priority for both BEAR Scotland and Transport Scotland and the delivery of this scheme on the A92 is part of our commitment to ensuring the network remains to the highest of standards.”