Roadworks due on three sections of A90

Improvements will start later this week on three sections of the A90 near Stonehaven.

Work on the £400,000 project will affect the northbound slip roads at Spurryhillock, the Glasslaw southbound on-slip and the Glasslaw southbound carriageway.

The overnight improvements at Spurryhillock, will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday and are due to be completed by 6.30am.

A diversion will be in place and there will be a single lane closure on the A90 northbound.

Resurfacing will take place on the A90 Glasslaw southbound on Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

A diversion route will operate and there will also be a single lane closure on the southbound carriageway with a 50mph speed limit.

A section of the southbound carriageway between the Glasslaw on-slip and the Lumgair Junction will be resurfaced over the weekend, beginning at 7.30pm on Friday through to 6.30am on Monday.

Over the weekend a contraflow system will be in operation with single lane traffic in each direction on the northbound carriageway.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North-east representative, said: “This £400,000 project for these three locations near Stonehaven will upgrade the carriageway surface and remove any defects in the road.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of the workforce and road users during the projects, however we’ve taken steps to carry out the project overnight where possible with work at Glasslaw being carried out over one full weekend.”