A90 carriageway project

Work gets under this evening on resurfacing a section of the A90 south of Stonehaven.

The northbound carriageway between Luthermuir and Oatyhill will be repaired over six nights in a £240,000 project.

The operation will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night with completion expected by Wednesday morning on November 7. No work will be conducted over the weekend.

Tonight there will be overnight lane closures on both sides of the carriageway on the A90 at Marykirk with a 50mph speed limit while work is taking place on the B974 crossovers.

From tomorrow until Tuesday November 6, excluding the weekend, work will be carried out on the main northbound carriageway with a 10mph convoy in operation during the overnight project.

The Landend Thornton Junction will be closed to both northbound and southbound traffic while work is under way within the area of the junction. There will be signed diversion routes in place for motorists.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East representative, said: “This £240,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve this section of the A90 by removing existing carriageway defects, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the weekends to further limit any impact to motorists.”