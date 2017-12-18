Aberdeenshire school bus driver named by police

Police have named the bus driver who died in a school bus crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Ian Fordyce was killed when the bus he was driving collided with a lorry and a car on the B979 South Deeside Road, near Maryculter Bridge, on Friday morning.

The 68-year-old, from Dundee, had driven coaches for more than 40 years.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said he would be “a sorely missed brother, father, grandfather and friend”.

The incident happened at about 7.45am on Friday and involved a red Audi A5 car, a white DAF lorry and the bus.

The family’s statement also said: “Ian, affectionately known as ‘Fingers’ to most of his friends was very well known and popular with everyone he met.’’

“He drove coaches for 40 years and loved every minute of it. He will be a sorely missed brother, father, grandfather and friend.”

Sgt Rob Warnock, of Police Scotland, said: “This was a tragic incident which has resulted in a 68-year-old man losing his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

The drivers of the car and lorry involved were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries.

The bus involved was carrying pupils, of primary and secondary age, from Lathallan private school in Johnshaven.

None of the 13 children on the bus at the time suffered serious injury.