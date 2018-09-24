Cairn O’Mount reopens

The busy Banchory to Fettercairn road has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule after a bridge was extensively damaged.

The B974 Cairn O’Mount was closed earlier this month when an articulated lorry collided with Spittal Burn Bridge.

Emergency repairs to structure had been expected to last about a month with a diversion in place via the A957 Slug Road between Stonehaven and Crathes.

But the high-level route was reopened in time for the weekend’s popular Prime Four Beast Race at Knockburn Sports Loch, near Banchory.

Aberdeenshire Council’s structures manager Donald MacPherson said: “We’re really pleased to get the road reopened early,

particularly given how popular the Beast race is and how many people will be travelling to it.

“We still have a little work to do to completely finish the repair work, but it is now safe for vehicular traffic – we’d just ask anyone using the road to take care when negotiating the bridge.

“We’re acutely aware of the importance of this road to local people, visitors and the local economy and while we investigate options to prevent recurring damage to this historic bridge in future we would like to avoid any further emergency road closures.”