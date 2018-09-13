Concern over rural transport

A councillor has welcomed confirmation that Stagecoach is to offer students increased discounts on travel, but has warned that the bus company has to provide an improved service for inland Mearns residents.

Stagecoach North Scotland recently announced changes to its ticket range, allowing students to save more on bus travel.

Mearns Councillor Leigh Wilson said: “There are a lot of students who travel to college and university from Mearns settlements and this will be of great benefit to them.

“I am concerned, however, that inland Mearns settlements such as Auchenblae, Fettercairn and Luthermuir will not capitalise on these benefits because the service is so limited there. Stagecoach must provide a decent service in all of the Mearns or local authorities should consider taking radical action.”

Councillor Wilson said he had held discussions with Aberdeenshire Council regarding what can be done for residents who can’t get access to transport when they need it, such as for hospital appointments, and he is keen to explore further some new ideas.

David Liston, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be extending our student ticket range this year.

“We hope the introduction of the new tickets and longer term tickets will give the students in our area one less thing to worry about.”