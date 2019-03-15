Laurencekirk rail service complaints

A local politician has urged ScotRail bosses to ensure that passengers from Laurencekirk are not “cut off” from the main Aberdeen-Glasgow service.

Andrew Bowie has written to the train operator after he was contacted by constituents who have complained that no services on the route currently stop at the Mearns station.

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP said the situation at Stonehaven is “very similar” and that residents have to drive to Montrose to catch Aberdeen-Glasgow trains.

Travellers now face a choice between “inconvenient” additional journeys to the closest train station to Laurencekirk or simply ditching the train altogether and driving to Glasgow.

In his letter, Mr Bowie states: “We are all trying to encourage people to use greener forms of transport, to do this we must ensure the greener alternative is available and convenient.

“The introduction of services stopping at Stonehaven between the hours of 0800 and 1730, and Laurencekirk on a regular basis would greatly increase the potential for more people to use the train rather than car or bus.

“I appreciate there are challenges in time tabling however, it does seem strange to have no Aberdeen – Glasgow service stopping at these settlements between those core day time hours.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “The improvements made to our timetable last December were another milestone as we work to provide better services for Scotland’s railway. This was just the first phase of the work we are doing to deliver for our customers over coming year.

“The investment the ScotRail Alliance is making to modernise the railway, introduce new and upgraded trains means we will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers.”