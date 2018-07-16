Local organisations’ support for bypass benefits campaign

VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen International Airport have announced their support for the #GoNorthEast campaign.

Both organisations say the AWPR is crucial for attracting more business and visitors to the North-east.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, and Carol Benzie, Aberdeen International Airport’s managing director, have both backed the project, which is due to fully open in late autumn.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said: “I am pleased to see the support being shown by VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen International Airport for the campaign.

“These are great examples of how the completed route will benefit major organisations in the area.”