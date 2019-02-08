Supported bus services to be cut

A number of poorly performing, council-supported bus services around Aberdeenshire are to be withdrawn or reduced from April.

The decision has been made due to budget pressures within the council’s transportation service.

Cash available for supported services is expected to be cut by around £560,000 when the local authority sets its budget later this month.

The changes are scheduled to take place from Monday, April 15 ,and will affect supported local bus services and one Dial a Bus service in Insch.

The council’s head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “We have tried to minimise the potential negative impacts for individuals and communities where possible, but would encourage anyone who feels they would be unduly affected to get in touch.

“We realise this may have a detrimental effect on passengers as well as some operators, but the council and communities will continue to have difficult decisions to make on the provision of local services into the future.

“These routes have been chosen primarily because they are not being used as well as would be expected, to justify the money spent by the council to support them.”

The services and routes affected are on the council’s website - http://bit.ly/2MMNiTi