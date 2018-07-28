Weekend closure for A90 slip road at Charleston

Work on the Aberdeen bypass will close the A90 to A956 northbound diverge slip road at Charleston this weekend.

It was shut from yesterday morning (Friday) until 6am on Monday for finishing works.

Diversions will be sign-posted. Road users who would normally use the A90 northbound diverge to join the A956 Wellington Road should continue on the A90 north to Bridge of Dee, where they can turn and re-join the A90 southbound before leaving to join the A956 Wellington Road.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “While we are expecting the level of traffic travelling northbound to be quieter than usual, we suggest that drivers plan their journey in advance.”