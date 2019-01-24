Tribute to Alex Johnstone

A bench has been installed at Glenbervie Cemetery in memory of local politician Alex Johnstone.

Mr Johnstone, Scottish Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, died aged 55 in 2016.

His widow, Linda, donated the inscribed seat, which was installed recently.

Mrs Johnstone said: “As a frequent visitor to the cemetery at Glenbervie since my dear husband Alex passed away just over two years ago, I became aware that there were no benches.

“Late last year I arranged a meeting with a council representative about the provision and installation of a bench and this has been completed within the last few weeks. I would like to thank the council workers for the swift job they did.”

She added: “I hope that those visiting will be able to use the bench for quiet reflection when there, and those who ‘just need a seat’ when there to tend to the graves of loved ones.

“The bench should last a good number of years as it is made from recycled material - something that I know Alex would have approved of.”

Mr Johnstone represented the area in an unbroken record of service going back to the formation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999. He built a successful career as a self-employed dairy and arable farmer.

Elected at 38, he immediately brought his considerable experience in Scotland’s rural economy to Holyrood, initially as its first convener of the rural development committee.