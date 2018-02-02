Tribute to local artist in Catterline

A plaque commemorating the work of Catterline artist Joan Eardley has been unveiled in the village.

It was awarded following the success of a major exhibition of her work.

A successful application was made to Historic Environment Scotland (HES) by Dave Ramsay, director of Mearns Heritage Services.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced that Catterline would be one of 12 recipients of a plaque.

Eardley’s work was showcased by the National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh.

National Gallery curator Patrick Elliot, along with his team, visited Catterline and spoke to local people, including Ron Stephen, who knew Eardley - who died from cancer aged 41 in 1963 - when he was growing up in the village.

His vast heritage knowledge and stories about the artist and the community formed a video presentation as part of the exhibition.

Among those who attended last Friday’s ceremony at the Creel Inn were Carol Kinghorn, Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson, Anne Morrison-Hudson, niece of Joan Eardley, and local school pupils.