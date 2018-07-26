Tributes paid to local stalwart

Tributes have been paid to a respected community figure in Stonehaven who died in a tragic accident near her home.

Christina Sullivan fell from a horse and sustained a head injury at riding stables at Rickarton on Wednesday, July 11.

Mrs Sullivan, 73, was a former community councillor and environmental campaigner and an integral part of life in Stonehaven.

In recent years, she had played an important role in the town’s Acheres twinning project.

Mrs Sullivan and husband Mike hosted Sue Ajoumal, president of the Acheres Twinning Committee, when the group visited Stonehaven at the beginning of July to mark the new partnership.

Phil Mills-Bishop, co-ordinator of Stonehaven and District Twinning Group and a community councillor, told the Leader: “For me Christina will always be remembered for her life, her love for those dear to her and her work within the local community.

“As a community council colleague Christina always, always, when others shrank from commitment, could be relied upon to stand fast on issues dear to her heart and help with activities within the community.

“Christina was an environmentalist and supported the development of wind energy.

“Moreover, last year helped save our public library from being transferred to a trust and supported as well as participated in defibrillator training and their placement within local schools.”

Mr Mills-Bishop said she was ever-present at the town’s summer feein’ market and helped organise the New Year Nippy Dip, always wanting to engage with the community whenever possible.

He added: “This understanding of “community” that Christina had deep within her exhibited itself time and time again.

“Christina was one of those great community-minded people who didn’t ever want recognition for her actions.

“Her-motivation was to just make a difference and Christina did - she was the difference.

“I and many others within the community will miss her terribly.”

When the delegation from the Paris suburb visited the town, Sue Ajoumal stayed with the Sullivans at their cottage - just a few days before the accident.

She was shocked when told of the tragedy.

She said: “Words fail me. I am so devastated to hear this news.

“I had made a new friend in Christina, a wonderful person and incredible host, taken from us far too soon.

“I now feel particularly privileged that our paths have crossed.”

Born in Denmark. Mrs Sullivan was a lecturer at Aberdeen University where she taught English to foreign students, and retired around 10 years ago.

Her funeral will be private but a celebration of her life will take place in the Station Hotel, Stonehaven, on Thursday, August 9, from 2pm onwards.