Twinning highlighted in Commons

Stonehaven’s links with Europe will provide the blueprint for developing close links in the EU after Brexit, according to the local MP.

An agreement was signed in June marking the new “French connection” between Stonehaven and Acheres, a suburb of Paris.

It is the town’s first twinning, and it is hoped the relationship will help grow cultural, business and sporting ties and lead to a tourism boost between the two areas.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie was part of the official welcome given earlier this month to the French mayor.

He told the Commons that such arrangements “demonstrate we are not leaving” the community of European nations.

Mr Bowie asked Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom whether the UK Government recognised the value of twinning.

She replied: “The UK Government recognise the value of effective partnerships between strong and active communities right across Europe and throughout the wider world.

“That is why at the UK-France summit in January the Prime Minister was proud to announce our intention to support a new generation of links by bringing together mayors, leaders of city regions and others as they address today’s challenges.”